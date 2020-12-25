Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) Now Covered by Analysts at Santander

Analysts at Santander began coverage on shares of Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $7.60 price target on the stock. Santander’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Linx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Linx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.48.

NASDAQ LINX opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. Linx has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $9.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linx during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Tiger Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Linx during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Linx by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 315,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 60,713 shares in the last quarter.

Linx Company Profile

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

