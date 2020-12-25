LINA (LINA) Price Hits $0.0055

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 21.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One LINA token can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. LINA has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $13,235.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LINA has traded up 65.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00046884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.60 or 0.00313609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016439 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00029306 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

LINA Profile

LINA (LINA) is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 306,224,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LINA is lina.network

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

