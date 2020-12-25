LifeSci Acquisition II Corp.’s (NASDAQ:LSAQ) Quiet Period Will End on December 30th

LifeSci Acquisition II’s (NASDAQ:LSAQ) quiet period will end on Wednesday, December 30th. LifeSci Acquisition II had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on November 20th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

LifeSci Acquisition II stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. LifeSci Acquisition II has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16.

About LifeSci Acquisition II

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

