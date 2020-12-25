Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives $9.26 Average Price Target from Analysts

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.54.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price (up from $10.50) on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $49,507,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,417,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,530,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 766.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 244,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 216,235 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 454,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 49,370 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

LBRT traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 288,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,516. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 3.30. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.92 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

