Levolution (LEVL) Achieves Market Cap of $6.42 Million

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Levolution token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Coineal. Levolution has a total market cap of $6.42 million and $147,799.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Levolution has traded down 55.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Levolution alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00047112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.77 or 0.00320169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016541 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029514 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Levolution Profile

Levolution (CRYPTO:LEVL) is a token. It was first traded on January 4th, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,401,640 tokens. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news . The official website for Levolution is levolution.io

Levolution Token Trading

Levolution can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Levolution should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Levolution using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Levolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Levolution and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.