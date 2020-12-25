Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

LEVI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.87, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.03. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $112,503.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,177.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 122,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $2,290,939.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,110.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,923,815 shares of company stock worth $34,309,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth $14,917,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 200.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,461 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 165,757 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,245 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,452 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

