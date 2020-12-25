LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.10.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LC. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.70.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $100,060.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,799.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 6,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $30,005.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,374 shares in the company, valued at $365,222.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,212 shares of company stock worth $320,067. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 100.9% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,487,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,818 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 248.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 982,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 700,659 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 13,365.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 577,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 573,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,027,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,390,000 after purchasing an additional 325,841 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in LendingClub by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 293,933 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.