Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legrand SA provides electrical and digital building infrastructures. It offers solutions for international commercial, industrial and residential markets. Legrand SA is headquartered in Limoges, France. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Legrand from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

OTCMKTS:LGRVF opened at $88.39 on Tuesday. Legrand has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $88.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Legrand will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories.

