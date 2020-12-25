Lead Wallet Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Lead Wallet token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $503,419.20 and approximately $1,216.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00132588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00021033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.30 or 0.00666099 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00161461 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00358271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00061497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00096991 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog

Lead Wallet Token Trading

Lead Wallet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

