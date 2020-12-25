Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LAUR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Laureate Education from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Laureate Education has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($3.90). Laureate Education had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 38.07%. The company had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Tal Darmon sold 13,615 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $202,046.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,135 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 24,234 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

