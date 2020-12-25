Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Stock Price Up 12.7%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)’s share price rose 12.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.04 and last traded at $21.91. Approximately 680,680 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 499,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

LPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65. The company has a market cap of $248.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 4.63.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $173.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.59 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 305,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $3,638,460.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,407.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $185,568.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,558,505 shares of company stock worth $29,666,674 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $1,144,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $629,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 268,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 106,267 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 313.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

