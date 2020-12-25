Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) (LON:LAND) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) (LON:LAND) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 738.60 ($9.65).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of LON LAND opened at GBX 692.20 ($9.04) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 674.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 588.03. Land Securities Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,001 ($13.08). The company has a market capitalization of £5.13 billion and a PE ratio of -3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L)’s previous dividend of $11.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.33%.

In related news, insider Mark Allan acquired 45,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 682 ($8.91) per share, with a total value of £311,639.90 ($407,159.52).

About Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L)

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£13.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft of well-connected, experience-led retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs, with a growing focus on London.

