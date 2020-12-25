Komodo (KMD) Market Capitalization Achieves $65.15 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00002244 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $65.15 million and $1.60 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.01 or 0.00254961 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00035647 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00041376 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000703 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 123,335,968 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

