Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KOD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kodiak Sciences to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $154.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 1.45. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $35.49 and a 1 year high of $156.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.68.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

