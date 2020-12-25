Kleros (PNK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.36 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Over the last week, Kleros has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Kleros has a market capitalization of $64.15 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000593 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005052 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 582,081,645 tokens. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kleros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

