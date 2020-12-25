Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Shares of KMI opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 89.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 83.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

