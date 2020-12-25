Kin (KIN) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. During the last week, Kin has traded up 94.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Kin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Kin has a total market cap of $101.47 million and $792,867.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00136613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00021507 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.02 or 0.00687033 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00180308 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.00371367 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00008533 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kin Coin Trading

Kin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

