Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $341.06 Million

Brokerages expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to announce $341.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $344.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $337.21 million. Kforce reported sales of $336.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Kforce’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KFRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. BidaskClub cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

KFRC stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.67. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 1,987 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total transaction of $82,917.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,558 shares of company stock valued at $402,032. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kforce by 204.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 386,409 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kforce during the third quarter worth about $7,943,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Kforce during the third quarter worth about $5,984,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Kforce by 79.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 94,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kforce during the third quarter worth about $2,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

