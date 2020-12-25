Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms Buy Rating for Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF)

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, DZ Bank upgraded Siemens Healthineers to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

OTCMKTS SEMHF opened at $49.75 on Monday. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.48.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.