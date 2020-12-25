Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms Buy Rating for Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF)

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, DZ Bank upgraded Siemens Healthineers to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS SEMHF opened at $49.75 on Monday. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.48.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF)

