Keep Network (KEEP) Trading Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $102.34 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000964 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Keep Network has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00137068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00021529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.95 or 0.00689329 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00180909 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.56 or 0.00372690 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00064302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00099004 BTC.

Keep Network Token Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 451,812,185 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

Buying and Selling Keep Network

