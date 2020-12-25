Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Director Sells $90,000.00 in Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mansoor Raza Mirza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 20,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $321,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $15.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.16. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). The company had revenue of $21.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 381,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

