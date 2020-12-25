Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE:KLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE:KLR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.70.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLR. BidaskClub cut shares of Kaleyra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of KLR stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65. Kaleyra has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kaleyra will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 936,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

