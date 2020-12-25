JulSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.65 Million (JUL)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 25th. One JulSwap token can now be purchased for about $39.55 or 0.00249234 BTC on major exchanges. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $3.65 million and approximately $228,338.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00132524 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00021030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.98 or 0.00667611 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00161384 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.28 or 0.00357528 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00061977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00096978 BTC.

JulSwap Token Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 974,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,162 tokens. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

JulSwap Token Trading

JulSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.