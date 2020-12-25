JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,980 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.17% of MGP Ingredients worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $47.38 on Friday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average of $39.38.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $102.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 6,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total transaction of $287,395.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,258.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 39,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,198 in the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

