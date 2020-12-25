JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 177 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,964,000 after acquiring an additional 112,602 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in AppFolio in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 7.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,428,000 after acquiring an additional 19,231 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in AppFolio in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,491,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 67.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 16,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on APPF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on AppFolio in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $50,379.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 27,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.06, for a total value of $4,495,345.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,053,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,695 shares of company stock worth $13,958,632 over the last ninety days. 41.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of APPF opened at $180.61 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $186.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.19.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $3.68. AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

