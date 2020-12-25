JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACEVU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACEVU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

ACEVU stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.92.

Get ACE Convergence Acquisition alerts:

ACE Convergence Acquisition Profile

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACEVU).

Receive News & Ratings for ACE Convergence Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACE Convergence Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.