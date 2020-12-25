JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.22 Million Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 112,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.34% of Caleres worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,309,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,941,000 after purchasing an additional 163,841 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caleres by 98.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,898,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,835,000 after acquiring an additional 939,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Caleres by 323.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 746,662 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caleres by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 34,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Caleres by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 594,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAL opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $510.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $24.33.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.44. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $647.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAL shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Caleres presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

