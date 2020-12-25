JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 117,142 Shares of CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) by 29,285.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CHP Merger were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in CHP Merger by 74.5% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 874,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 373,000 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in CHP Merger in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in CHP Merger in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Shares of CHPM stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. CHP Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.14.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

