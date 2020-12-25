JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 5,883 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKY. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03.

Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $322.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.25 million.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

