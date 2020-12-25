JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 25,477 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 99.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBTYA. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,454,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Liberty Global by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 334,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Liberty Global by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 91,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Liberty Global by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,693,000 after buying an additional 57,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average is $22.29.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.96). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 155,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $3,455,814.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,820,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,944.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 37,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $844,278.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,955 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,386.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,801 shares of company stock worth $4,933,534 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

