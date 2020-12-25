Joseph Stilwell Purchases 5,000 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $22,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 5,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $22,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 5,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $21,750.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Joseph Stilwell bought 9,701 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $41,714.30.

On Friday, December 11th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:KFS opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $4.65.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.73%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Stilwell Value LLC raised its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,131,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 696,365 shares during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services comprises approximately 18.9% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 27.00% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $18,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. It operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles.

