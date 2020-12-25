Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5,720.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

JLL stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.76. The stock had a trading volume of 97,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,989. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

