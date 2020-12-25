John R. Schimkaitis Sells 2,750 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Stock

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $282,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John R. Schimkaitis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,500.00.

NYSE CPK opened at $107.06 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $111.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.23.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $101.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.80 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPK has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter worth $26,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth about $84,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

