Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.53

Shares of Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.53 and traded as low as $22.00. Jiangsu Expressway shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 1,022 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77.

About Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY)

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, and other toll roads in Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China.

