JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. The company’s brand portfolio includes JELD-WEN (R), Swedoor (R), DANA (R), Corinthian (R), Stegbar (R) and Trend (R). It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised JELD-WEN from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised JELD-WEN from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.29.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.58. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 3.3% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Read More: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JELD-WEN (JELD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.