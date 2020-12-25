Jarvis Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $524,407.00 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Jarvis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0497 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 22% against the US dollar. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $524,407.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00137924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.53 or 0.00690374 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00182039 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.00372015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00064320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00100149 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.