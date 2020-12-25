Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) were down 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.14 and last traded at $55.45. Approximately 8,608 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 23,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.12.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY)

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the insurance brokerage, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.