Jane Street Group LLC Sells 20,501 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,501 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 177.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 157.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1,965.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 115,676 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 480,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,518,000 after purchasing an additional 29,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SON. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $42,543.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at $582,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SON opened at $59.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.02. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.