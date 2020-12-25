Jane Street Group LLC Sells 11,533 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,533 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Premier by 6.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Premier by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Premier by 44.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Premier by 25.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Premier news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $54,364.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,368.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $481,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PINC opened at $35.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.81.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.32 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 475.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PINC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

