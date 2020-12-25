Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,509,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $31,246.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,196 shares of company stock worth $1,255,721 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.89.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $364.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

