Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,931 Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the third quarter valued at $341,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $497,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 72.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 218,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after buying an additional 92,018 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 18.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sensient Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $74.24 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $75.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $323.57 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.70%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

See Also: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.