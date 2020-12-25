Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in Franklin FTSE Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIY)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 7.65% of Franklin FTSE Italy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Franklin FTSE Italy ETF stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79. Franklin FTSE Italy ETF has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $25.81.

