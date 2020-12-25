Jane Street Group LLC Has $224,000 Stock Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Heska were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Heska by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,232,000 after purchasing an additional 35,111 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Heska by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 784,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,473,000 after acquiring an additional 15,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Heska by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,618,000 after acquiring an additional 79,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Heska by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Heska by 5.7% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 333,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $147.75 on Friday. Heska Co. has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $56.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSKA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.10.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 3,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $341,061.00. Also, EVP Jason D. Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,691,551.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,301 shares of company stock worth $4,320,866 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

