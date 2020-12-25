Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 47.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,308 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Prothena were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Prothena by 22.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,246,000 after buying an additional 691,989 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Prothena by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,075,000 after buying an additional 642,236 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in Prothena by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 370,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 214,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 14.8% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 206,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 26,555 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Prothena in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of PRTA opened at $13.24 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $17.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $528.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.85.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 11,399.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

