Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.02% of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 165,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

FLKR opened at $29.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.55. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $29.72.

