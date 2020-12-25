IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ISEE. Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised IVERIC bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $6.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $622.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49. IVERIC bio has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $8.97.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Equities analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $66,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 71,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 128.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

