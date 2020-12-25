iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sets New 1-Year High at $115.55

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $115.55 and last traded at $115.55, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.67.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.13 and a 200-day moving average of $94.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IJT)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

