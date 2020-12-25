iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Hits New 1-Year High at $68.75

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.75 and last traded at $68.61, with a volume of 14157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.28.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $74,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

