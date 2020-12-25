iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Sets New 1-Year High at $120.97

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $120.97 and last traded at $120.97, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

