iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.21 and last traded at $26.18. 873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 44.62% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

